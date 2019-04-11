The draft is expected to bring in over $74 million, and most of the events are free.
Parking at Nissan Stadium is also free, but after that it’s gets pretty steep.
“It’s approximately 5,000 spaces," Senior Vice President/Chief Revenue Officer of the Titans, Stuart Spears tells News4.
Those are free, but they will go fast.
If you are lucky enough to find one of them, you can keep your car there all day free of charge. These will be at Nissan Stadium in Lots A, B, C and D.
The other third of the Nissan parking lot will be part of the fan experience.
You can also park at the main event lot, Crosspoint Church and on Korean Veterans Boulevard.
If you don’t find a free space, private companies downtown provide parking, but they control their own rates. Event staff today told me those could reach close to $80.
WeGo Transit bus lines will also run their normal schedules.
“That will get you within the downtown footprint and then you can walk," Spears says.
In addition, there will be ride share drop-off and pick-up locations.
If you’re there with the family and looking for food, there will be plenty. While many bars are rented out, Nissan Stadium will have food trucks on every corner. Pricing will be similar to food at Titans games and other events.
If you want to grab a souvenir, Spears warns you to be on the lookout for bootleg merchandise.
"The city and the NFL will be working closely to make sure the area is as clear as possible," Spears tells me.
For helpful event information and times, don’t forget to download the FanMobile app. This will guide you through the entire draft and send alerts for when things are starting.
