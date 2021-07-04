NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A marked Metro Police cruiser was struck by a distracted driver early Sunday morning on I-65.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Metro officer was sitting in his cruiser on I-65 South near Trinity lane, blocking traffic with their emergency lights on when Marquez Rodriguez failed to yield and rear-ended the cruiser.
The affidavit says that Officer Cody Jaworski was injured in the accident.
