NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said three convicted felons are back in the Metro Jail in connection with a robbery and vehicle theft near Centennial Park on Wednesday afternoon.
The 32-year-old victim told investigators that he parked his 2001 Camry in the 2700 block of Poston Avenue and then walked to the pavilion in Centennial Park to meet friends.
Police said once there, the man was approached by an acquaintance, Donovan Harmon, 29, and a second man.
Both men produced handguns and demanded the victim's belongings, including his pants.
Police said the armed men found the victim's car keys in his pants' pockets.
They fled in the Camry which was later found through a remote GPS device to be at 632 Rowan Drive.
Midtown Hills Precinct undercover detectives, Canine Officer Dustin Chester, and a police helicopter responded to 632 Rowan Drive where the stolen car was found in the driveway, unoccupied.
Officers saw several men, including Donovan Harmon, get into a silver Chevrolet Malibu that was parked behind the Camry.
When police approached the Malibu, officers said the driver and resident of 632 Rowan Drive, Demarcus Davis, 31, accelerated and drove through the front yard.
Officer Chester was forced to quickly back up in order to not be struck by the Malibu.
The police helicopter followed the Malibu to a dead end on Gwynwood Drive where the occupants jumped out and ran.
Officer Chester and his partner Riggs pursued and apprehended Davis, who prior to his capture, threw a plastic bag into a wooded area.
Recovered from the bag, police said, were 18 grams of heroin, 18 grams of cocaine, pills, and marijuana.
Police said Davis also had $1,121 cash on his person.
Davis is being charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, felony evading arrest, felony heroin possession, and felony cocaine possession.
Officers took Harmon and a third man, Lewis, Perkins, 28, into custody.
Harmon was positively identified as one of the robbers.
He is being charged with aggravated robbery.
Perkins, who was seen driving the stolen Camry, is being charged with vehicle theft.
