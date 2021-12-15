NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – An off-airport parking facility in Nashville is closing its doors.
Park ‘N Fly has effectively closed its doors immediately, according to email sent to its customers.
“We are truly grateful for all of the years of loyalty to Park N Fly and wish to make this transition as smooth as possible for you,” the email stated.
Anyone who has a reservation with Park ‘N Fly has been canceled. They should expect a refund in three to five business days.
Anyone with any questions is asked to email Park@PNF.com.
