PARIS, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 84-year-old Jerald Redmon has been found! 

Officials posted on Friday morning that he was located and is safe. 

ORIGINAL STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man in Henry County.

TBI says 84-year-old Jerald Redmon was last seen around 9 a.m. on Thursday in Paris. He reportedly has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely.

Investigators say he may be in a 2007 golf Toyota Highlander, TN tag 320CVB. 

Jerald is reportedly 6' tall with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeve plaid shirt, and black shoes. 

If you have spotted Jerald or the vehicle in question, you're asked to call TBI at 731-642-2424.

