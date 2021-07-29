PARIS, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 84-year-old Jerald Redmon has been found!
Officials posted on Friday morning that he was located and is safe.
We are happy to share that Jerald Redmon has been found and is safe! pic.twitter.com/QIVHwsMs6K— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 30, 2021
ORIGINAL STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man in Henry County.
TBI says 84-year-old Jerald Redmon was last seen around 9 a.m. on Thursday in Paris. He reportedly has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely.
Jerald is 6’, 155 lbs. with gray hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeve plaid shirt, & black shoes.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 30, 2021
Jerald has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
Can you help? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 731-642-2424. pic.twitter.com/2KlLJ0FNNr
Investigators say he may be in a 2007 golf Toyota Highlander, TN tag 320CVB.
Jerald is reportedly 6' tall with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeve plaid shirt, and black shoes.
If you have spotted Jerald or the vehicle in question, you're asked to call TBI at 731-642-2424.
