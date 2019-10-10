PARIS, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are searching for an attempted murder suspect and an accessory to the crime.
TBI says Rodney Wilson is wanted on attempted second degree murder charges, three counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is wanted by both the Paris Police Department and TBI.
Wilson is believed to be driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with TN tag # 833TFV. He is also believed to be with Shelby Potts, also from Paris. Potts is wanted by Paris Police on a related count of accessory after the fact.
Wilson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).
