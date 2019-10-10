Rodney Wilson and Shelby Potts

Rodney Wilson and Shelby Potts

 TBI

PARIS, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are searching for an attempted murder suspect and an accessory to the crime.

TBI says Rodney Wilson is wanted on attempted second degree murder charges, three counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is wanted by both the Paris Police Department and TBI. 

Wilson is believed to be driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with TN tag # 833TFV. He is also believed to be with Shelby Potts, also from Paris. Potts is wanted by Paris Police on a related count of accessory after the fact.

Wilson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.