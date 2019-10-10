PARIS, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a new criminal to its Most Wanted List.
TBI says Rodney Wilson is wanted on attempted second degree murder charges, three counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is wanted by both the Paris Police Department and TBI.
🚨TBI MOST WANTED addition🚨 Rodney Wilson is wanted by the Paris Police Dept. and the TBI for Attempted Second Degree Murder, 3 counts of Reckless Endangerment, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Should be considered armed and dangerous. Know where he is, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/aMkYZptNbq— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 10, 2019
He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).
