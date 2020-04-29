As the 2020 school year comes to a close amidst a global pandemic, parents now worry about childcare during the Summer.
"When we don’t have school anymore it’s, 'what are we going to do all day long,'" said mother of two Dara Freiberg.
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Freiberg has been working from home full time.
She’s also been playing teacher to her two sons ages 11 and 7, all while her husband works on the frontlines as a physician.
"You know, we’ve had bright spots and we’ve had challenging dark days," said Freiberg.
Freiberg signed both of her sons up for five different Summer camps.
One has already cancelled.
The rest are in limbo.
"I think we’ll know a lot more in a week or two about what that looks like," said Freiberg.
News4 did some calling around.
The YMCA said, while they believe they could run their Summer camps while adhering to the CDC's guidelines, they have to wait and see if the various cities will allow it.
Camp Davis at the JCC is waiting to hear about when Nashville Mayor John Cooper will enact phase one of his reopening plan.
The Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee cancelled their 2020 Summer camp.
And the FOP’s Summer camp for at risk youth is suspended indefinitely.
If camps do go on as planned, parents have concerns about how they’ll keep kids healthy.
"I would, as a parent, expect to receive pretty specific communication from each camp about how things are going to look, how they’re gonna be different," said Freiberg.
If they don’t go on as planned parents worry about their kids' happiness.
"Especially some kids that go to overnight camp, and go for eight weeks in the summer, and it’s a place they love so much, I mean, they will be heartbroken if they don’t get to go and spend time at this place that’s so special to them every Summer," said Freiberg.
