NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Parents are calling for personalized learning plans for all MNPS students.
News4 spoke with Victoria Gordon who has a sixth grader with special needs. Gordon’s son, Malik, has an individualized education plan or IEP.
"Even with the IEP, we still have learning loss. We still have a whole lot. Tremendous. He's a sixth grader on a third grade reading level,” Gordon said.
Gordon and other parents are now fighting for all MNPS students to have personalized learning plans. They’re part of a group called Nashville PROPEL.
"Asking is too much. I'm demanding,” Gordon said.
Parents said those plans will help children who may have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My momma fought for me. I fought for myself and now I'm here fighting for mine,” Janie Ziegler, another parent said.
MNPS issued a statement to News4 on Thursday:
“Dr. Battle and the team have met and talked with Propel about the Personalized Student Dashboard that is being developed for the upcoming school year as part of the Every Student Known initiative within MNPS. As we’ve told them, we will be presenting a draft to the Board on Tuesday, so it is unclear the purpose for this publicity event. As we’ve previously communicated, we will continue to engage partners and stakeholders on how to improve focused outcomes for all students.”
"When are we going to see it? When we were going to be a part of drafting the plan?,” Gordon said.
Parents like Gordon said they haven’t been included in the process and they want that to change.
"We really need to be a part of this. It's like making spaghetti. Can't make spaghetti without the sauce. Parents are the sauce,” Gordon said.
