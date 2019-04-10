Months of questions surrounding Dr. Shawn Joseph's leadership will disappear when he leaves his position Friday. An interim director has been selected, but parents that have to sit through this transition want more of a say in the future of the school system.
After a tense meeting Tuesday night, Metro school board members and parents are just ready to move forward. Now the question remains, who will the new director of schools be?
"This is a good day. Last night was... a day," said school board member Fran Bush to News4 on Wednesday.
A day full of arguing between the board and community.
Bush wondered why all of Dr. Joseph's supporters weren't angry about some schools feeling like they are underfunded, and about Dr. Joseph mishandling money.
"I've never seen you all rally about the kind of money we've lost in the district. Where were you?" said Bush.
Now it's time to move forward, and since taxpayers are paying for Dr. Joseph's $261,000 buyout, they want a say in who the next director is.
"It is my hope that you as a board will invite parents and teachers to the table of who is to step up to the plate," said parent Kelly Watlington.
Watlington says it's not much to ask.
"I would like it to be very open and transparent," said Watlington.
Bush says no matter who the next director is, it's time to turn the page and move forward.
"We're going to do everything in our power to make sure that moving forward we are paying much more attention to their needs," said Bush.
We also reached out to Dr. Joseph for an interview and were told he won't be making any further comments.
