RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - David Picklesimer, a longtime teacher with Rutherford County Schools, passed away from COVID-19.
He was a teacher at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro.
Right now, the school district is still allowing in-person learning, despite rising COVID-19 cases.
One parent who spoke with News4 said some kind of change needs to happen after another death inside the school system.
"It's really sad and my condolences go out to his family — I couldn't imagine," she said. "I feel like they are not taking enough precaution — these teachers are the backbone of our schools. Without them, they can't teach."
Staff members inside the school district, under the condition to remain anonymous, told News 4 many teachers are fed up with how COVID-19 is being treated within the schools, and think a district-wide shutdown is needed.
Parent Chanda Martin agrees.
"Rutherford County period, I don't really feel like they're taking this serious," she said. "A lot of the people around us have closed schools, like Metro, they closed and haven't even reopened. Even if they don't want to close for the rest of the year, at least close for a couple of weeks, a month or something to get these cases down. We've lost a couple of teachers."
"It needs to be reevaluated, the whole Rutherford County school system."
Rutherford County Schools sent News4 a response, saying they will continue to operate on a hybrid model.
Adding staffing resources is one of the factors in consideration if learning should be moved to distance learning, the district said.
