Meagan Williams is a junior at Stratford Stem High School.
"Very good student, always on the honor roll, very energetic about learning, until this year," said Williams' mother Clarissa Williams.
Williams signed up for dual credit pre-calculus and AP physics only to have her teacher quit two weeks into the school year.
Unable to replace that teacher, Metro turned to a virtual classroom called "Edgenuity" which, according to Clarissa Williams, has been riddled with problems.
She said the kids were unsupervised.
The computers wouldn't work and students couldn't get answers from the virtual teachers.
"And so that means my child, who usually has usually A's, she's now is failing these two classes," said Williams.
Metro confirmed students who don't complete the course work by next week won't pass, and the 15 seniors affected won't be able to graduate on time.
Instead, they'll have to do summer school.
A spokesperson for the district said "Students and families were communicated with early on about the situation and numerous supports were put in place for students to login and complete the required coursework."
As for Williams' mother, spoke Tuesday at the school board meeting demanding they get rid of the virtual classroom program.
Williams said, at this point, it's not just the principle of the matter.
"Our children's futures are on the line because of this. That just should not be the case and I just think "Edgenuity should be rethought because it's not good for our Metro students," said Williams.
News4 asked Metro why they didn't replace the teacher who quit.
A spokesperson said math teachers are in high demand across the country and they've had trouble filling those positions in the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.