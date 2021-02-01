NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro schools is preparing to phase students back in starting this week.
The district said conditions now allow for a safe return to the classroom.
“Right now, one more day in virtual school is one day too long,” Amy Pate, a parent said.
Pate is frustrated with virtual learning. She has children in third, fifth, and eighth grades at MNPS.
"My kids have been out of school pretty much since the beginning of last March,” Pate said.
The phase-in plan from MNPS starts on Thursday. Most students will go back throughout the month of February, but a majority of high school students will have to wait until March.
"I feel this is the right balance of speed and safety to get our students back into the classroom,” Dr. Adrienne Battle, MNPS Director said.
Parents like Pate got a look at the schedule. Her kids will be going back to school at different times.
“I'm glad that they do have a set date to phase in, of course, I wish it was faster,” Pate said.
Teachers have their share of concerns about the plan. MNEA President Amanda Kail said a survey was sent out to teachers and nearly a thousand responded.
"One of the things we asked our members was do you feel safe going back to in-person learning at this time? The vast majority are saying that they don't,” Kail said.
Kail said vaccinations are at the top of the list for teachers.
"We just have teachers they want to make sure they're safe and they can't do that right now,” Kail said.
The district’s plan depends on COVID-19 numbers in Nashville. It’s why parents like Pate are hesitant if cases start skyrocketing again.
"I do wonder if slow walking this phased in approach is just going to lead to more cancellations,” Pate said.
Dr. Battle had a pointed statement for Governor Bill Lee on Monday by saying MNPS needs to be prioritized so teachers can get a vaccine now.
In response, the governor’s office told News4 “teachers have received priority under our vaccine administration plan right behind health care workers and elderly Tennesseans who are most at risk.”
They also mentioned as federal supply picks up, the faster they can move through the vaccination plan.
