NASHVILLE (WSMV) - More than a dozen people showed up to protest Metro Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Joseph at Metro School's board meeting Tuesday night.
News4 was the first to tell you about the protest on our 4 p.m. newscast. People spoke with News4's Lindsay Bramson telling her they want new leadership.
Teachers, parents and students all came out to voice their concerns, holding signs and chanting things like "Ho, ho, ho; Joe's gotta go."
More than 25 people all signed up to speak during the meeting, many of them parents and watchers.
"I want leaders to know they need to be respectful of us. Too many of us have left already. Some really great teachers, we'll never see them again," said teacher Laura Leonard.
One parent with two kids in the district said she also wants Joseph gone.
"We want him gone. We want new leadership. We want somebody who's transparent. He says he's transparent but he's not," said Katherine Brown.
The school board meeting is underway, Lindsay Bramson will have a full recap of the meeting plus reaction from Dr. Shawn Joseph on News4 at 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.