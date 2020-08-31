NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - No classrooms, no sports and some frustrated parents.

COVID case numbers are going down, more businesses are reopening, but Metro Schools kids are staying home.

It’s a recipe for a protest that happened outside the Metro Schools’ central office on Monday.

Parents and students are not happy with the way the year is going.

School Board member Fran Bush said they hope to see some changes in the semester plans. Currently there will be no in-person classes until after the October fall break.

Parents considering filing lawsuit against Metro Schools on sports restrictions Metro parents, athletes and coaches are no longer sitting back. They said during a rally on Monday outside the Board of Education building that a lawsuit over the indefinite sports ban is being drafted.

Bush represents District 6 and is a mother of five.

“We have received several emails, phone calls regarding questions and concerns around virtual learning,” Bush said.

She said parents are frustrated with the decisions school district leaders are making.

There are two issues they’re protesting. One is that elementary students are still going to school only virtually and that all sports are canceled for the season.

“We know those children need high impact academic support,” Bush said of the elementary students.

The fall sports athletes have trained most of the summer to get ready for the season.

“They have worked all summer on conditioning in hopes to play contact sports,” Bush said.

Director of Schools Adrienne Battle said in a statement last week that they made these decisions to keep everyone in the district safe.

“We want to allow students to return to the classroom as soon as possible; however, the number of cases and the experiences of other districts around the state indicate it is too soon to safely expand in-person learning to all our students,” Battle said last week.

As schools and fields sit empty, Bush said she will support the parents and students in her district.

“Because all these decisions have been made by the administration without the parents at the table,” Bush said.