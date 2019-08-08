Gallatin, TN (WSMV) – The parents of a 18-year old man killed in a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two best friends are thanking employees of a midstate Dairy Queen.
Kyle Keegan and Jordan McClanahan were riding in a vehicle on Highway 109 in Sumner County Friday, August 2nd when Tennessee Highway Patrol says McClanahan crossed into oncoming traffic. The passenger side of the car was hit and the car flipped on its side. THP says both men were wearing their seat belts and both died in the crash.
Keegan and McClanahan worked at Dairy Queen on Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Their co-workers held a balloon release Thursday, along with a moment of silence and a day-long fundraiser to honor the lives of the two young men cut tragically short.
"Jordan considered his friends family and he hadn't even worked here at Dairy Queen very long, but just knowing the love that they felt for him in just that short period of time is just overwhelming," says Jennifer McClanahan, Jordan’s mom.
The Dairy Queen advertised a fundraiser on Facebook, writing it would donate $1 to Keegan’s and McClanahan’s families for every Blizzard sold August 8th.
“Jesus makes beauty out of ashes,” says Mike McClanahan, Jordan’s father. “It’s a picture of beauty right here of people loving on us and just seeing the balloons and the DQ family hugging each other. It’s beautiful. It’s encouraging to us and we’ll never forget it.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Keegan’s family, who lives in New York. The family needs money to bring Keegan’s body back to his home state. The goal is $5,000 and so far more than $2,250 has been raised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.