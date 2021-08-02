NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville lawmakers are calling on Metro Schools to put in place a mask mandate.
They sent a letter to MNPS Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle on Monday.
At the same time, Tennessee’s Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton said he will ask Governor Bill Lee for a special session if a school system puts in place a mask mandate.
On Thursday, MNPS board members will meet for a special meeting to discuss COVID protocols like wearing a mask.
Next week, children will be back in the classroom at Metro Schools.
Right now, wearing a mask for students and staff is highly encouraged, but not required.
“My biggest concern is that we'll see schools open and then immediately have to close again,” Daniel Stafford, a parent said.
Stafford’s son will be going into the 2nd grade. He hopes the school board will put in place a mask mandate.
“Kids don't follow recommendations, they follow rules. If I told my son that bedtime was a recommended thing, he wouldn't get a lot of sleep,” Stafford said.
With a surge in COVID-19 cases with the delta variant and new CDC guidance, the school board will have a special meeting on Thursday.
The CDC is now recommending universal indoor masking for everyone at schools regardless of vaccination status.
“My hope is that they will continue to leave this up as a parental choice. I don't want the board making health decisions for my child,” Nicole Corey, a parent said.
Corey has two children at MNPS. She is against a mask mandate.
“I'm more worried about my kids not advancing academically in school than I am concerned about this virus,” Corey said.
Corey and Stafford represent parents with different perspectives on a mask mandate.
“All we're asking is to do the thing that was very successful last year until kids are able to get vaccinated,” Stafford said.
“We will pull our kids from metro at this point if they force it again,” Corey said.
The largest school district in Tennessee, Shelby County, will have a mask mandate.
As for the meeting in Nashville, board members can propose alternative protocols. So far, none have been made.
