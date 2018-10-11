Parents are demanding answers Thursday after they say Blackman Elementary School in Rutherford County locked 22 students outside during the manhunt for two escaped inmates.
Jessica Omohundro says her 7-year-old daughter was among the students locked outside Wednesday afternoon waiting for the bus.
“This is place where my child is supposed to be protected. She’s supposed to be safe. I trust these people every day to watch my kid and then to find out when there are very dangerous people that we don’t know where they are or where they could have been. I mean they could have walked up,” said Omohundro. “I was told well were watching her through a window. That’s not enough.”
All 47 Rutherford County Schools were under a code yellow lockdown Wednesday and Thursday until the inmates were captured Thursday morning.
According to Rutherford County Schools, a code yellow is precautionary and put in place when a threat in the community could impact school.
Omohundro’s husband called Blackman Elementary School principal Cynthia Ford and called it unacceptable to leave the students outside during the manhunt.
In the phone call with Ford that Omohundro recorded, Ford says:
“Since you’re not my boss nor my maker, you can’t tell me what I should have done yesterday. I’ve told you what I’ve done for future references. Yesterday is gone. There’s nothing I can do.”
Omohundro says all she wants is an apology and a better plan in place should this happen again.
Rutherford County Schools says at least one adult from the daycare was with the children outside.
The district is investigating the parents’ complaint.
