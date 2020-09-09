NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Parents are responding to a survey sent out by Metro Schools on Tuesday.
It asks parents whether their child will return to school in person or continue with virtual learning for the remainder of the school year.
“With flu season coming up and then the virus kind of still up and down and we don't really know which way to go and I was just like, my first thought is safety for my children,” Latasha Gooch, a parent said.
Gooch has a kindergartner and fourth grader.
She’s opting to stick with virtual learning for her kids. One reason includes her son’s asthma.
“With having asthma, that's been a big concern sending him back with other children,” Gooch said.
Other parents like Jaclyn Larsen want their children back in the classroom. She has a first and third grader.
“It's not a one-size fit all in any type of learning and virtual learning has just been a real challenge for my family,” Larsen said.
Both Larsen and Gooch have concerns about the survey.
“I'm glad we got this survey. I think it's a little too late, but I better see those school doors open soon,” Larsen said.
“You’re giving us less than a week to decide and what about all the questions that we have that we want answers as far as safety reasons and concerns,” Gooch said.
The district told News4 they sent out the survey now in anticipation of phasing-in students after fall break.
They wanted to keep it to the point to get as many families to respond as possible.
Results will be used by schools to make sure they have enough staff for in-person learners.
Families have until next Tuesday to fill out the survey. Otherwise, the student will be opted-in for in-person learning.
The district is entirely virtual through fall break.
