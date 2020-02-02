Parents ready for kids to get to class after closures

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The flu and other illnesses have forced more than a dozen Middle Tennessee school districts to close, leaving some parents with no choice but to take off work to watch their kids while schools disinfect classrooms.
Many families got outdoors on Sunday with the nicer weather to expel kid's energy before leaving students with baby sitters and last minute day care workers again on Monday.
Dozens of schools in Wilson County and across the state have been closed since Wednesday to disinfect from germs causing flu and other illnesses and to allow students and teachers time to get better.
"Basketball, going out, eating mostly all that stuff," said Reda who's been occupying himself. His dad tells News4 their whole family just got over being sick, now better, these days off from Wilson County Schools have been like vacation.
For other parents, its been the opposite of vacation.
"Actually we've had to take two days off because the lack of, the busy time of year," said parent Ashley Martin.
Parents are relying on last minute baby sitters and other family so they can get back to work.
"Fortunately her mom has me," said Kathy Tanner, who has been watching her God-daughter Hannah. "But I feel for the people that have had to pay for day care."
Hanna says she's ready to get back to class.
Right now over 800 people in Mid-state counties have had the flu according to the latest flu report. More than 12,600 people have gone to doctors to be checked for illness. In Tennessee, 8 children have died because of flu.
When students get back to class - for Reda and Hannah in Wilson County that's Tuesday - students and teachers will be taking extra precautions.
"To stay away from others that are sick and always wash your hands before you touch someone else," said Reda.
See the latest school closings here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.