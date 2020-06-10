Fran Bush represents district 6 on the Metro school board.
She also has two children currently enrolled in Metro schools.
Bush said, when it comes to going back to school, her kids are ready.
"They're ready to go and see their teachers and see their friends," said Bush.
Metro schools announced their plan is to have students return to classrooms on August 4th, but officials said, that won't happen if Covid-19 continues to spread rapidly.
In that case, students would continue learning remotely in the Fall.
It's one of the reasons why Mayor John Cooper announced his new plan to ensure all students have laptops.
Though lots of parents say virtual classes are not effective.
"We have a lot of students that really are behind right now," said Fran Bush who represents District 6 on the Metro school board.
If students do return to their classrooms, they can expect lots of changes: masks, temperature checks, and social distancing.
Volunteer and afterschool programs may be cut.
"There will be a lot of limitations on those type of programs because we don't know how Covid-19 is going to spike back up," said Bush.
Bush said they will do everything they can to get kids back in school, but they have to prioritize safety.
"And of course safety measures are going to be put in place and we just want them to feel comfortable and confident that we are going to do everything we can to make sure they're safe," said Bush.
Metro parents should be receiving a survey in the next week or so where they can offer their feedback on reopening schools.
