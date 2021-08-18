WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Since August 5 when classes began in Wilson County Schools, 188 students have tested positive for COVID-19, and 941 are in quarantine, according to the dashboard available online through the school system.
Right now Wilson County Schools has an optional mask policy.
We spoke with two different parents who hold opposing views when it comes to COVID and children to get their reaction to the numbers.
"A lot of us started school feeling apprehensive, especially elementary parents sending little ones to school with an unvaccinated population," parent Caroline Cooper told News 4.
"This age group is least impacted by this virus," parent Jordon Gouveia said. "I know that is a very divisive issue. A lot of people try and sway the numbers."
Gouveia says the contact tracing rules are what frustrate him the most.
"They said (my son) was contact traced, someone was within six feet for 15 minutes. He had to test negative. Virtual is really a train wreck," Gouveia said, citing poor communication.
He's made the decision to not let his kids return to school.
"I'm going to pull my kids out of school and they are going to be homeschooled."
For Cooper, she feels this COVID issue hasn't improved within the district.
"Probably worse spot than last year at this time," she said. "We have this breakdown of what I refer to as a social contract with each other where we all have to participate to slow the spread of this virus."
With virtual school not being an option, she hopes changes are made.
"If mask and more adherence to social distancing and things like canceling pep rallies or maybe rescheduling fairs, if those things can help slow the spread in our schools and keep our kids in the classroom then why wouldn't we do them."
The next scheduled school board meeting is September 8.
