NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A protest outside Metro's School Board became heated causing security to get involved on Tuesday afternoon.
“My son failed in his first nine weeks and he's struggling these nine weeks. Virtual learning is not working for our kids,” Shonka Dukureh with Propel said. “We're getting calls from parents who are getting truancy letters say that their children are not logging in."
News 4 cameras were rolling as parents from Nashville Propel were protesting. Propel is a parents’ organization that pushes for change in public education.
"Our children need individualized learning plans to address significant learning loss, exacerbated by the epidemic and other issues beyond their control. Students need support, not punishment for missing school," Executive Director of Nashville PROPEL Sonya Thomas said in a statement on Tuesday.
They're trying to raise concerns with metro school officials about truancy, which is unexcused absences. There's been some complaints from parents that their children are getting kicked out of class.
Metro Schools tell us they have been working with parents to make sure their child can log in and officials say they notify families when a student has been chronically absent from class along with offering ways the district can assist the family.
