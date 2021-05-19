MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Parents in Wilson County protested the mask mandate inside schools outside of Mount Juliet Middle School on Wednesday morning.
As many as 30 people lined the sidewalk outside of Mount Juliet Middle School. They said their protest is simply fighting for their kids and other students to at least have the option of a face covering moving forward.
"It's about freedom, the freedom to choose what to do with our bodies," Goli Tennyson told News 4.
In a planned protest and rally, parents and children voiced their frustrations with the current mask mandate.
"if we're listening to the science, we need to listen to the science it says to take the mask off," Maurisa Pasick said.
But more people joined in on the support.
"Drivers and people going by has been awesome," Tim Thomas, who organized the facebook group for this protest, said. "Lot of honks as you can hear. Even some school bus drivers honking as they are driving by. Seeing the kids on the school cheering and getting excited was pretty awesome."
They hope the schools will allow students to have a choice when it comes to masking. However, the school board still has the right to keep the mask mandate in place. A 4-3 vote kept the mask mandate in place.
"It comes from our legal authority from the legislature to do whatever is necessary to run and maintain an orderly public school system," Wilson County School board member Carrie Pfeiffer said.
"I hope I don't have to wear it this summer at all," student Noah Pasick told News 4.
The administration will remove the mask mandate once the school year ends. Right now, the board of education doesn't have a requirement in the summer or fall.
"It's not going to be the threat in summer school that it continues to be during the business of school right now," Pfeiffer said.
Protesters said they feel their voices haven't been heard enough with mask this school year.
"I know that there evidence is on both sides -- should be a choice," Pasick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.