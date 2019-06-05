HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ (WSMV) - Parents are demanding answers after a group of students were reportedly forced to leave their senior prom early, nine of which were students with special needs.
According to the North Jersey Record, eleven students from Hillsborough High School had to leave their senior prom early on May 17 at a local hotel even though school officials had originally asked all students to stay until the end of the event at 11:30 p.m.
The reason was not immediately made clear, but local media reports that the students were supposed to leave at 11:15 when their limo was set to arrive. They were forced by staff to leave almost 45 minutes before that time at around 10:30 p.m.
Students reportedly came to the aid of the students, telling hired staff the original plans. One student trying to call a limo driver about the situation allegedly was removed by hotel security after refusing to put away his phone by a school staff member.
The district's superintendent told local media outlets that the "school board takes these allegations 'very seriously'" but would not comment further.
A parent spoke with North Jersey Record, saying his daughter who has special needs was one of the students asked to leave.
"It was supposed to be a nice night, but the school ruined it for them," said parent Ken Doyle to New Jersey Record, "Like, how do you ruin prom?"
Doyle said his daughter and the others were reportedly embarrassed by the ejection.
"It's very, very heartbreaking that this is the memory that these kids will have for their prom," Doyle said to the New Jersey Record. "We need to understand what happened here, and I hope we can get to the point where we understand what transpired, and the kids can get some satisfaction as to what transpired."
At a town committee meeting last week, committee and school board members reportedly apologized to parents in attendance over the issue. Two groups have since come forward to invite the ejected students to another prom event exclusive for students with disabilities.
