CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The parents of a young boy with autism are sharing concerns after they say teachers punished their son by locking him in a closet as "time out" at Sango Elementary School in Clarksville.
"What about 5x5?" said Bob Belfiore.
"Twenty-five," answered his son Ryan.
Nine-year-old Ryan looks like any other kid, however he was diagnosed early with Autism. His parents say he's very smart, but behavior has been a struggle.
"We feel what they’re doing, the school is trying to push him out so they don’t have to deal with him," said Bob.
His parents, Bob and Regina, say from Pre-K to first grade Ryan had a special behavioral learning plan. In second grade it went away, then third grade they've noticed continued problems.
Ryan's parents say teachers have been putting him in "time out" alone inside a closet with a teacher standing outside.
Bob shared video with News4 he took on Friday of the small room about 3x3 feet. Bob says the carpet and a small desk were just recently added. Bob tells News4 last time he saw the room, it was empty and had concrete floors.
"You have to do it like this too," Ryan told his dad, describing how teachers restrain him in class.
"Does your teacher do that?" his dad asked.
"Yup."
"So they never reported this and I don’t think he’d just make this up," his dad told News4.
His parents say he tried to hurt himself this week in the bathroom at school. A teacher found him, his parents only learned about the incident from Ryan after school.
"I tried to jump from the sink to the floor," said Ryan.
"Why did you try and jump from the sink," said Bob.
"To the floor - because I want to kill myself," said Ryan.
"Why though?"
"Because they put me in time out."
Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools System would not talk to News4 on camera but gave their policy.
It says teachers may use restraint if a special education student is in an emergency situation and the incident should be reported.
The policy goes on to say the district does not allow isolation but does allow a "time out in a separate room with an adult present."
See the policies here.
"You don’t teach a child with autism the way you teach a typical kid," said Bob. "He cannot be the only kid with autism in the school or whole county."
The family says they are working with advocates now and have pulled Ryan out of school.
