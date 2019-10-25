NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The family of a murder victim is reissuing a reward in hopes of solving the case.
It's been more than three years since Ryan Trent was found dead in his pickup truck along Ellington Parkway in Nashville.
Not a day goes by for Ryan's parents when he isn't on their mind. His father, Glenn, sat in his son's childhood room on Friday to talk with News4.
“He can’t speak anymore and we want to speak for him and we’ll continue to do this for as long as it takes," Glenn Trent, Ryan Trent's father said.
In September of 2016, Metro police said someone shot Ryan on Ellington Parkway during the early morning hours.
They found him dead inside his white Chevy pickup truck after crashing into a nearby tree.
For the Trent family, it doesn't feel like more than three years ago.
“We live it daily. We miss him every day," Trent said.
The 29 year old was getting ready to make a trip to East Tennessee to visit his parents.
He had only lived in Nashville for a little over a year and worked as a night manager for Premier Parking.
Ryan was heading to his Nashville home when he was shot and killed.
“I just want to know what happened, what possessed somebody to do such a horrific crime and why did they take his life? He was a joyous human being," Trent said.
His parents said he loved life and always had a smile on his face.
They hope renewing their $11,000 reward will get someone to speak up and help crack the case of who is responsible for their son's death.
“Hopefully someone will have a conscious and they’ll come forward with the information we need for justice," Trent said.
That reward offer is good until April of 2020 from the family. It's on top of the $1,000 from Crime Stoppers bringing the total to $12,000.
Anyone with information about Ryan Trent’s murder, or who may have overheard conversations of persons with knowledge of the case, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.
