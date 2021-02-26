NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Micah Dickens is about as social as a 13-year-old boy gets. "I missed my friends," he said of the months he stayed home from school at the beginning of the pandemic.
"His friends are hugely important to him," his mother, Jennie Dickens, explained. "Micah is considered high-risk for a number of reasons." Full-time school isn't an option for him now, and it won't be until a vaccine has been approved for children under the age of 16.
"My worry at this point is just we're going to start another school year in the fall without him being able to go to school," Dickens said.
According to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, contracting COVID-19 poses an exponentially higher risk to children with down syndrome. "They're 10 times more likely to actually pass away if they contract the virus," Alecia Talbott, the Executive Director of the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee, explained that while Tennessee has already begun vaccinating adults with intellectual disabilities and caregivers will be eligible soon, kids are still a big question mark. "It's terrifying," she said.
"Your heart just sinks," Dickens said, "because there's only so long that a 13-year-old boy can hang out and appreciate life with just his parents."
Micah is making the best of it, but his mom hopes their home will be filled with friends again soon.
We look at kids as resilient, and they are resilient, but the long-term effects of this social is definitely going to be paid for in the future."
News4 reached out to Vanderbilt University Medical Center about when a pediatric clinical trial will begin. A spokesperson said they are hopeful to begin in March, but no concrete date has been set.
