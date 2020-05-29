PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – The parents of a five-month-old baby were charged with child abuse on Friday morning.
The arrest of 26-year-old Dulaney Collums, of Houston, MS, and 31-year-old Kayla Crowe, of Monterey, comes after the guardian of the child brought the baby to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital on January 21 with “visible injuries."
The guardian of the child told the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office that she had been out of town and left the baby in the care of Collums and Crowe at the time of this incident.
When the guardian returned to town, she told the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office that "had visible injuries that necessitated a trip to the hospital."
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the guardian “was unable to secure custody of the child when she moved out of state,” a few days later.
On February 27, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the baby was brought to the Cookeville Regional Medical Center with “numerous severe injuries.”
At that time, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office began a criminal investigation into the incidents.
Collums and Crowe were each charged with three counts of aggravated child abuse.
Collums’ bond was set at $175,000 while Crowe is being held on a $100,000 bond. Collums is being held in Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.