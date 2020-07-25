ALCOA, TENN. (WSMV) - Families in Alcoa City Schools received an email Friday that a person had tested positive for COVID-19 at Alcoa Middle School, according to News4 partner WBIR.
In the notice that was sent out, officials said that contact tracing had been completed and that anyone who was in close contact with the person will be notified by phone and email in the next day.
Anyone that is contacted will be required to quarantine their child for 14 days.
However, if a parent is able to produce a doctor's note or a negative test result, their child will be able to return to the school sooner.
Children who are under quarantine will not be allowed to attend classes or participate in school activities. However, officials said they should still participate virtually to be counted present.
Director of schools, Rebecca Stone said parents are being updated daily if they have any confirmed cases in their buildings. She also said contact tracing is completed immediately and those students/adults who are found to be in direct contact are notified as soon as possible (depending on the number within 24 hours). Another notification is sent out to all parents stating communication has been completed so folks know they are cleared.
Classrooms and common areas are sanitized regularly and each evening with electrostatic sprayers.
If a parent does not receive a call, their child was not in direct contact with the person that tested positive.
