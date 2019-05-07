The News4 I-Team got results for parents that were owed thousands of dollars.
Last week, we told you about Grace Eaton Early Learning Center, a South Nashville preschool that suddenly closed. Parents who paid tuition in advance were owed nearly $4,000.
Two days after the I-Team story aired, parents began receiving checks in the mail.
One of the parents, Shaneka Jordan, said it wasn't until the News4 I-Team started asking questions that she got her money back.
"Reaching out to Channel 4 really helped in my situation and I'm really grateful," she said.
The school board chair for Grace Eaton Early Learning Center tells News4 they are still getting checks out in the mail. The school closed in March for financial reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.