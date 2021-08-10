NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The secret language of teens is all about the emojis, and just like any slang, the meaning and innuendos are constantly changing.
Teens tell us the double meanings often come from lyrics in music, or posts on social media sites like TikTok or Snapchat.
Experts at social media monitoring app Bark say there are several emojis parents need to know that may indicate everything from cyberbullying, to drug use, to sexual behavior.
Chief Parenting Officer Titania Jordan says while it’s important for parents to be educated on the latest trends, it’s also about being connected with your children.
“It's not feasible for you to stay on top of every little thing and be able to decipher everything that we're doing, but you can pay attention to your child. If something seems off, and then take a second look. If something doesn't make sense, trust your gut,” says Jordan.
Jordan also offers these tips for parents to help keep an eye on potentially dangerous behavior.
- Utilize the free, built in monitors and filters on your child’s phone and internet browser.
- Join the “Parenting in the Tech World” Facebook group to keep up with trends.
- Utilize a mobile device management app, like Bark, to help keep an eye on your child’s digital use and help you decide if you need to have deeper conversations about issues like cyberbullying, sexual activity, or drug use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.