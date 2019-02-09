Athletes are constantly pushed to their limits and sometimes overworked without even knowing it.
Bobby and Jessica Lawrence raised their son to be a fighter. He was taken from them at age 18 from a unexpected heart attack. They believe their son’s death could have been prevented with one simple test.
July 7, 2018 is a day that Bobby Lawrence and his wife will never forget..
“They we’re sitting by the campfire just being boys and all of the sudden he started having trouble breathing and they said he just slumped over and that was the final," Bobby Lawrence, father of B.J Lawrence tells me.
Their son B.J had just graduated from Siegel High School where he was a two sport athlete. B.J was on scholarship to play college baseball and was getting ready to leave for school in a few weeks... but B.J never made it home from that camping trip with his friends.
“1 out of 300 kids pass away from this," Lawrence says.
An undetected heart condition...which his parents believe could have been found and prevented with a test called an EKG. Many colleges require athletes to go though this testing before they step foot on the court, but many high schools do not. Lawrence is trying to change this.
“Just because your kid is 160 pounds and athletic doesn’t mean there isn’t something wrong with his heart," lawrence tells me.
Tennessee state senator Shane reeves of Murfreesboro and representative Charlie Baum are proposing a bill to require extensive studies on EKGs for high school athletes. Lawrence says if it could potentially save a kid’s life, then it’s worth it. Now they are using B.J's story to raise awareness.
“You have faith. That’s what you rely on. That’s you’re going to see him again.”
“There was a reason for it. Weren’t never going to know the reason but now we have got to do it for him," Lawrence says.
According to the National Center of Sport Research, last year 37 athletes had similar heart conditions and 23 of them died. Lawrence believes that many of these deaths could have been prevented by an EKG.
