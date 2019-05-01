Parents are left wondering tonight where their money is after a pre-school suddenly closes its doors. Together they're owed thousands of dollars they paid for in advance. When they couldn't get answers they contacted Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson.
Shaneka Jordan shelled out $540 to pay for her children’s tuition at school. Only to get an email saying Grace Eaton Early Learning Center would be closing immediately.
“I had to place my children in drop-in daycares and that's $100 a day,” said Shaneka Jordan who had 2 kinds in school there.
At a cost of roughly $200 a week, the News4 I-Team has learned parents are owed more than $3,000.
“It doesn't put us in a good position and they should know what they're doing is wrong,” said Jordan.
In an email last week, Will Ogilvie, chairman for the school board, told Jordan their bank account was empty, and they promise to pay people as soon as the funds are available.
Parents say their calls aren't being returned.
So we tracked down that school board chair.
Bramson asked, “Should it be taking this long to get parents their money back? Some tell me they're owed hundreds of dollars. I think the total is around $3,700 that we owe 15 or 16 different families. We apologize for that but we've done everything we could, as quickly as we could…it’s just taken longer than we thought,” said Ogilvie.
So what went wrong?
Ogilvie said he couldn't comment on the schools finances but that they count on state funding, private donations and tuition from parents to operate.
Jordan says while she understands things happen, she doesn't understand not giving money back that’s hers,
“That money is owed. It should be given to us. This is not acceptable at all,” said Jordan.
Ogilvie says they plan to start sending out checks to every parent who's owed money by the end of this week. We told him we'll be checking back in on Friday to see if that happens.
