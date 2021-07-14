NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The critical race theory in schools debate reached Metro Nashville Public Schools on Tuesday night, as dozens of parents voiced their opinion over a district curriculum thought to be based in the controversial theory.
In total, more than 50 people signed up to speak during Tuesday night's board meeting, with many using their time to sound off on the theory.
Dozens of MNPS teachers spoke up as well to ask the board for support after a law passed in Tennessee banning the teaching of critical race theory.
The controversial theory examines systemic racism and the history of race and racism in the United States. Critics of the theory claim it teaches students that white people are implicitly racist.
One parent speaking during Tuesday night's meeting said they were supportive of the theory being taught in MNPS classrooms.
"I am interested in our children learning truth. I am interested in their reading firsthand accounts and learning how to look at those critically," they said. "I'm looking at them addressing things with empathy, to learn analytical thinking, to appreciate and understand and respect differences — to look at the world with ingenuity and curiosity and hopefully with the skills and knowledge they have to gain a better understanding of our past."
Others took issue with MNPS curriculum, which they say violates the law banning CRT in Tennessee classrooms.
