CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A concern Cheatham County Central High School parents want to be answered is "Why is there brown water coming out of a faucet inside of the school?"
A woman who did not want to be identified shared with News4 an image of what appears to be dirty water coming from a school sink.
“My children are being exposed to dirty water,” said the woman.
On Tuesday, the woman said she received a picture of the brown water, raising personal concerns for her since she sends her kids to school with refillable water bottles.
“The water bottles are for purchase at the school and I'm wondering what clean water these people have access to if they can't afford to purchase them in the cafeteria,” said the woman.
The woman said she learned of the issue on Tuesday. With the ongoing pandemic, she shared with us that this type of issue reveals poor hygiene. Especially during a time of hyper-awareness for sanitation.
“Bacteria, all kinds of contamination, diseases...Just something that people in our area should not have to deal with and if they knew it was happening, why wasn't it fixed sooner,” said the woman.
News4 spoke with the Cheatham County School District. A spokesperson said the maintenance staff is looking into this situation and they are looking into the cause and plan to correct the issue.
However, for this parent, she wants to make sure the school district is held accountable for addressing this problem.
“I want to make sure that they are doing something about it. I want to make sure children do have access to clean water. I am full of grace, and want to understand that things happen, but I also need them to understand that we're watching and we're going to make sure that our children are taken care of,” said the woman.
