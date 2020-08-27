NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville parent organization is unhappy with the way virtual learning has been going, saying it needs to be fixed in order to continue.
“COVID-19 is not fair, but it’s also unfair and unacceptable for children not to have what they need so that they can succeed in school,” parent Sonya Thomas said.
Members of the parent group “Propel” support Metro Schools’ decision to keep learning virtually, but according to the group, not all students are getting a fair shake.
“We have students who are not able to log on and stay online with their devices,” Thomas said. “We have students who received laptops when school started without charges.”
“It shouldn’t matter what zip code you live in to get a quality education,” parent Ceri Kress added.
MNPS is launching tech support tents at five locations across the school district next week. Spokesperson Sean Braisted says MNPS got 3,000 more laptops in just this week.
“We understand that there’s still ways that we can improve and everyday we’re working on can improve the virtual learning experience,” Braisted said.
Propel parents are also asking for more challenging material for their children as well.
“There’s got to be a sense of urgency. All of us should be staying awake at night; every night one of us should be awake at night,” Thomas said.
