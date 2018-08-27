MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Parents in Mount Juliet are concerned about a playground's proximity to a railroad track.
Eagle Park is nestled right between the Music City STAR rail line and West Division Street. There's a barrier along the road, but nothing to keep children playing on a climbing rock from getting too close to the tracks.
Landon Isbell and Alyssa Soon love coming to Eagle Park with their four-year-old daughter Gracie.
This climbing rock for kids sits about 30 feet from the tracks.
“My 10-year-old, she's probably run straight over there. She would be interested,” Soon said.
Isbell and Soon would like to see some type of barrier in place.
“Maybe just a small wooden, circle fence would at least show somewhat of an effort,” said Isbell. “Then again, you'll have kids who will climb over the fence.”
“Something to protect from wandering children who are curious about what a train track looks like up close.”
Isbell said regardless, the city should not be the only ones responsible for children's safety.
“Don't get comfortable while you're watching your kids. Stay alert, stay on your toes,” said Isbell.
By this Friday, public works will be extending a greenway through the park and will build a fence between the tracks and the climbing wall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.