Parents want a long-term fix to overcrowding at a Williamson County school.
The school system said Mill Creek Elementary in Nolensville is at 108 percent of capacity this year and is expected to be at 117 percent of capacity next year.
Christa Tidwell’s son attends Mill Creek Elementary and her three-year-old daughter will be zoned there.
“We love the school,” said Tidwell. “Everybody there has been fantastic. I understand why so many people want to move here and attend the school, but we have an overcapacity issue.”
While Mill Creek Elementary is overcrowded, the nearby Nolensville Elementary is only at 64 percent capacity.
"That's just simple math and logic that we need to utilize the resources that are currently available," said Tidwell. "It's a wonderful, fantastic school, and we need to utilize it."
The Williamson County Schools representative said Mill Creek Elementary uses four rooms in the middle school now. Parents, including Tidwell, said areas like the computer lab are being used as classrooms, though the schools representative said she hasn't heard about this.
Last month, a proposal to move more than 200 students from the Silver Stream area to Nolensville Elementary was strongly opposed by some residents. Some residents pointed to a trail leading from their homes to the school, saying the area has a strong walkability factor for families. The proposal did not pass the school board.
With so much construction in the area, Tidwell is waiting to hear a new long-term plan for the sake of the kids going to school in the years to come.
"Everybody wants to live in Nolensville," she said. "I just can't imagine what that would look like given the issues we have right now. I'm not here to say who I want to relieve the crowding, but there does need to be a short-term solution and long-term solution where all of our children in Nolensville have all the opportunities afforded to them."
