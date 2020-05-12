Puzzles, video games, and swimming pools are just a few of the things parents have been purchasing throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
In fact, a new report released by the mobile marketplace “Offer Up” showed that despite the fact 66% of parents are more worried about their finances,
80% of parents have recently purchased something to keep their child entertained.
"While finances are an issue, their kids well-being and their ability to homeschool, their ability to do things with their kids, to keep them entertained during this crisis is really driving their purchase behavior," said Natalie Angelillo, the community Vice President for "Offer Up," a mobile marketplace app.
Angelillo said, more parents are buying used items and they’re buying them from mobile marketplaces.
"Because obviously they’re looking for a great price, right, but I think also people are looking and then making trade offs. They maybe want to buy something and it’s, 'right there available from my neighbor, and I don’t have to walk into a crowded toy store,'" said Angelillo.
Another thing driving people to mobile marketplaces: they can sell things.
This, at a time when a lot of people need the extra cash.
"So many people are cleaning out their closets, or their home, and they’re getting rid of things that they don’t need," said Angelillo.
When everything cancels and closes and people are forced to live in a way they never have before, the market is bound to change, but even when the pandemic passes, Angelillo said she believes these kinds of spending habits will be here to stay.
"I think people were looking to e-commerce because they felt good about it from a sustainability standpoint. I think all of us are looking for ways to, you know, make money from the items we already have, maybe not spending, create new items in the world and, you know, it’s on our phones, it’s smart, it’s simple, it’s just become a very convenient, very easy way to shop," said Angelillo.
People have also made a lot of e- commerce donations throughout the pandemic.
They're offering up books and toys for free knowing that the need is so great.
Remember, when utilizing e-commerce apps you should watch out for scams.
Experts warn, you should not use money moving apps like Venmo.
You should ship items when possible to maintain social distancing.
If you have to meet up in person, experts suggest meeting somewhere safe like a police department parking lot.
