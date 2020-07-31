SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Just days before the start of school and some parents in Sumner county worry the district isn't as prepared as it should be.
While many students will go back to in-person learning, others will be going back virtually, beginning Monday.
Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson took parents' concerns straight to school administrators.
Students in Sumner County are some of the first to go back in the state. In Sumner County, students have the option to go back in person or stay at home and learn virtually.
“Where I think we’re at right now is what we normally do at the beginning of school where we look at enrollment and make adjustments to staffing based on where enrollment is,” said district spokesman Jeremy Johnson.
Hundreds of parents took to the district's Facebook page this week, worried their plan isn't good enough.
One parent said, "I haven't received an email for my middle school student yet. It would be nice to know what's going on."
Another parent writes, "I'm personally very, very concerned that this is putting our family at risk."
“Change is different and change can be scary,” said Johnson.
Some parents also tell News4 they were told there aren't enough teacher to teach all those students who signed up for virtual learning. So, we asked the district about it.
Bramson asked, “What do you say to parents who don’t think there’s enough teachers to teach virtually right now? That’s not true. We’re adjusting staffing but there are plenty of teachers..we’re just making adjustments,” said Johnson.
Johnson also says temperature checks will be given daily. There is also a plan outlined on the district's website as to what will happen if a student or teachers get sick with COVID-19.
“We have spent the entire summer researching and preparing a plan we think is a good plan, said Johnson.
Right now, the mask mandate in Sumner county is set to expire Monday.
However, it's up to the school districts and its boards to require masks in schools.
Right now it is not a requirement for students to wear masks in Sumner County Schools. We'll be sure to let you know if that changes.
