HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WSMV) - According to News4 news partner WKDZ, a young child was found abandoned inside a vehicle at a business on East 9th Street near Grant Street Saturday morning in Hopkinsville.
Police were originally dispatched to just an abandoned vehicle when they found the infant child inside.
The parents, Nancy Heflin and Johnathan Deloach, were later encountered by police and arrested for Criminal Abuse 1st and Public Intoxication.
An ambulance was called to assess the child and police confirmed the infant did not show any signs of being injured.
The Department for Community Based Services is involved with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.