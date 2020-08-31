Parents and students plan to hold rally outside Metro School Board meeting

Parents and students plan to hold a rally outside Metro School Board meeting on Monday night.
They want board members to hear their concerns about the way the school year is going.
They want the option to send their kids back into the classroom and allow sports to begin.
The rally is set to start at 5 p.m.
Shaka Mitchell, who is the State Director for American Federation for Children - Tennessee, said they stand with parents.
“With MNPS recently announcing that there will at least be another six weeks of all virtual education—and likely many more for some students--we understand the frustration of parents. For most learners, an all-remote policy is not ideal. The district should listen to parents like those who petitioned for Individual Learning Plans at last week’s rally. Likewise the district should offer parents the option of a hybrid plan where students are in-person at least some of the time. The strain an all-remote learning atmosphere puts on working parents, coupled with technological glitches that were foreseeable, makes it difficult for students to thrive. We urge the MNPS leadership to listen to these parents, and make adjustments to their plan so students do not fall even further behind this year.”
News 4 will be there with coverage in our evening newscasts.
