NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Denise Knowles is a life coach, wife and grandmother of 5. Like many families right now, COVID-19 has uprooted just about everything.
“As everybody knows, it’s been up it’s been down. We’re going to open back up. We’re gonna close back. We’re going back to phase 2,” Knowles said.
With cases continuing to spike, she’s worried about the ones she loves the most and what would happen to them if they head back to the classroom.
“For me, I guess about May is when I started considering the option of homeschooling,” Knowles said.
She started talking to Destini Burns and Deyonna Fairbanks, Co-Founder of Hope in Homeschooling.
“I was not very educated about homeschooling. I had a preconceived notion about what homeschool was. But in my mind it was, doing exactly what they do in Metro School, but just doing it at home. And that kind of scared me because, I just know I couldn’t be a school teacher in a school system,” Knowles said.
“That is what we’re here for, to give hope and to say, you can do it, we’re doing it and we’re doing this together,” Burns said.
Destini Burns and Deyonna Fairbanks started Hope in Homeschooling, a virtual learning session that educates minorities in Nashville about home school.
They want to dispel a myth that homeschool is only for the wealthy and stay at home moms.
“For us we are just being very intentional about teaching parents...yes you can homeschool. No you don’t have to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to do it! Yes we can help you plan! Yes we can teach you how to set up your homeschool! No you don’t have to homeschool from the morning to the nighttime,” Burns said.
Their encouragement helped Denise Knowles. She is now excited about the weeks and months ahead. She plans on homeschooling her 12 year old son and her 8 year old grandson.
“A child’s first learning comes from home. Comes from family. It may not be for everyone, but I think it’s still worth getting the information out, and empowering parents and families to be able to do this for their children,” Knowles said.
More people are turning to homeschool.
According to a Forbes report, the number of children being homeschooled has more than doubled in five years.
