ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A mother and father are facing child neglect charges after police discovered they were living in unsanitary conditions.
Police responded to their Antioch home on Monday after someone requested them to check on the welfare of the children.
In the affidavit, the officers said the home did not have running water. The report says there was not any food in the fridge, but there were dead cockroaches inside.
The officer who wrote the report said there were overflowing toilets and the home smelled of bleach and urine.
According to the affidavit, the children appeared to have rotting teeth. They reportedly told police they had not eaten breakfast and had cupcakes for lunch.
Penny Pinegar, 39, and Bernardo Ugarta, 31, are charged two two counts of child neglect and two counts of child endangerment.
The children remain in the custody of a relative.
