CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - A parent all too familiar with the devastating impact of a fatal school bus crash is calling for safety improvement's following Tuesday's fatal crash in Meigs County.
Four years ago, Alexandrya Frazier's then 11-year-old daughter and nephew were on the school bus that crashed in Chattanooga and survived.
In that crash, six children were killed, while the bus driver survived and was eventually convicted.
Frazier says it's an unimaginable experience for a parent and called for safety improvements during a phone conversation with News4.
"My message first and foremost is we understand your pain all too well. That's a feeling you can never really explain," she said. "Sending your child to school, something so trivial, she's done it over and over again, and to not come back or come back changed. We understand how you feel, we stand with you we pray with you, definitely reach out to anyone of us."
Frazier said changes need to be made to school buses to make them safer for children, like adding seatbelts.
Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke also offered his condolences to parents and children involved in the crash.
"My thoughts are with these children and their families," Berke tweeted.
News4 is still working to learn if the bus involved in the Meigs County crash was outfitted with seatbelts.
On Tuesday a 7-year-old girl and her school bus driver were killed after the bus collided with a service vehicle close to the Meigs and Bradley County line.
