MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - This weekend a Memphis man pardoned under President Donald Trump received a big welcome back to his church.
Curtis McDonald attended Sunday services for the first time since his life sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering in 1996. On Wednesday the president commuted his sentence, allowing him to be released.
One of the first things McDonald did was return to his church family.
“We would tell all young men, you made a bad choice in life, but now you gotta make the right choice," McDonald said. "When they give you a second chance in life, you got to take advantage of it, don’t come back.”
McDonald was described as a model inmate by the White House. They say he mentored younger inmates, maintained a job and finished education courses.
McDonald is the second person to be pardoned in connection with this case.
Alice Marie Johnson was pardoned in 2018 after Kim Kardashian West went to the White House to fight for her pardon.
Kardashian West visited Johnson at her home after she was released.
