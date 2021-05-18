MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A parakeet worth nearly $1,200 has been found safe after it was stolen from a Murfreesboro pet store on Monday.
Police say an unknown male and female walked into Animal City on NW Broad Street and entered an 'employee-only' area of the store around 5:30 p.m.
The couple reportedly stole a baby Indian ringneck parakeet and left the store with it hidden in the male's front right pocket. The parakeet is valued at $1,195.
On Tuesday, officials with Animal City posted that the baby was found hungry and cold, but will be ok. Details about how they recovered the parakeet weren't released.
Murfreesboro Police have not yet stated if the couple was identified and if anyone will be facing any charges.
