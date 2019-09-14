Panhandler shot at I-65 and Rosa Parks Blvd.

A panhandler has been shot on the exit ramp from I-65 to Rosa Parks Blvd. Metro Police said that a homeless person was shot in the foot when a red vehicle pull up to the person and started shooting. The homeless person was shot in the foot and their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
This is a breaking news story. More details will be added when they become available.
