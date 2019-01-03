Yet another familiar name is leaving Hillsboro Village. Pangaea is closing in coming weeks with owner Sandra Shelton announcing her retirement. The closing comes during a time of constant change in Hillsboro Village.
"I'm only the fourth business in this location since the early 1900s," said Shelton. "It was a meat market, then a Sherwin-Williams store, a craft shop and me."
More than two decades ago Shelton, a former social worker and paralegal, was welcomed into Hillsboro Village. Pangaea arrived on the corner with the Belcourt movie times. It was her little place to share all she loves.
"We're clothing, jewelry, gifts, books, cards, toys, you name it," she said. "It's held a special place in my heart."
While some sights have stayed the same, over two decades, Sandra's seen a lot more scooters arrive in the area. She's also seen a lot more construction spring up.
Recently, familiar names Sunset Grill, Jackson's, Sam's Sports Grill, Boscos, Bookman/Bookwoman and Provence Breads and Cafe have left Hillsboro Village.
The big decision to close Pangaea was something very personal for Shelton.
"At 65, I said I was going to retire at 70," she said. "At 70, I went, 'eh, I'm not ready yet.' Now I think I am. It's very difficult. Very difficult. It took me a year to come to this. I've slowed down some, and I want to travel and do things I've wanted to do while I still have the energy to do them."
She doesn't know what will be next for the old building.
"I hope it's something pretty," she laughed.
Shelton's just proud to have been part of this community and be embraced by the people here.
"I just thank everybody," she said. "Just thanks so much. It's like spending my days with a family. I'm gonna cry. I'm going to miss them so much."
